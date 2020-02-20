First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.12 Million Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 684.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

NYSE RAMP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.47.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $820,260 over the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.