First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 29.13, a quick ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

