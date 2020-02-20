First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Nevro worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. Nevro Corp has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $145.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.46.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $1,324,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,629 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

