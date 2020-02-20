First Trust Advisors LP Sells 24,365 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Graco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Graco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $56.86 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,186 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,088. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.