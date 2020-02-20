First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 23,497 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

