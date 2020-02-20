First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.01 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Community Banks by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after buying an additional 52,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

UCBI opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

