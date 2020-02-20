First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of TEGNA worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,444,000 after buying an additional 97,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4,180.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,692,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.