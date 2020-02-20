First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Freshpet by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 554,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 365,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,175 shares of company stock worth $558,696. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

