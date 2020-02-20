First Trust Advisors LP Sells 703 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,126,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

NYSE:GPI opened at $105.25 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

