Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Berry Global Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
