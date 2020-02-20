152,326 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE)

