First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Five Below worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.83. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

