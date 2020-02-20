American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,408 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACC stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

