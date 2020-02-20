First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,346. 47.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

