ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 59,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 134.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

