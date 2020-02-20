DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $67,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 291.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4,031.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Northland Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $48.02 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

