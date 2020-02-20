Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $188,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 349.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Terreno Realty by 43.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

