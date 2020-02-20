First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Icon by 45.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the third quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

ICLR stock opened at $177.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $177.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.