First Trust Advisors LP Has $3.79 Million Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of FLIR Systems worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3,060.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 225,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.18 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.