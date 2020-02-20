Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Sells 282 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.74. The company has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

