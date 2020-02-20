Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 7357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Athene by 15.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Athene during the third quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 14.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Athene by 108.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.