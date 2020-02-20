California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,000 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of 2U worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth $37,273,000.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

