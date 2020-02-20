California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,907 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

In other OFG Bancorp news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.