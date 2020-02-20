California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 31,678 Shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of Lantheus worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lantheus by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $233,612.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $767,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

