California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comtech Telecomm. were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMTL opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $804.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

