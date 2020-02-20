California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Alamo Group worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alamo Group by 1,724.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1,451.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.70. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $131.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.