California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Yext by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Yext by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yext by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Yext by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,827,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,412,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 248,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,553.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock worth $2,804,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

