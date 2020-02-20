Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Tronox worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tronox by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Tronox Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.