California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 867.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,462 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jagged Peak Energy were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 95,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAG opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.