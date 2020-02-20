California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 295.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,124 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.63% of Cowen worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cowen by 58.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 55.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 131.8% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 429,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 244,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $507.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COWN. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.