California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,113 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOR. FMR LLC grew its position in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after acquiring an additional 192,034 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blucora by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Blucora by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Blucora by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR opened at $22.21 on Thursday. Blucora Inc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.