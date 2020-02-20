Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Golar LNG worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 87,955 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

