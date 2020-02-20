California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 21,200 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.88. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. Analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.18%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

