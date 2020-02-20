California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,495 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Continental Building Products worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

CBPX stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Continental Building Products Inc has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $377,958.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,796.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $327,443.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Building Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

