California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $675.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

