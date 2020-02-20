Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives $29.32 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,149,964 shares of company stock valued at $653,664,536 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

