California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,772,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 134,036 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.65 on Thursday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

