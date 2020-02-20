California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of American Finance Trust worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

