Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Holdings Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

