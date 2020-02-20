Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $7,252,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

