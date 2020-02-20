California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,997 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iRobot by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,663 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in iRobot by 57.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in iRobot by 27.8% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in iRobot in the third quarter valued at $327,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

iRobot stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.47. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $132.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.95 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

