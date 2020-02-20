Analysts Set Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) PT at $14.25

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered Acreage to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acreage in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRGF opened at $5.20 on Monday. Acreage has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

