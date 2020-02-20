Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 57.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Upland Software Inc has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $54.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.