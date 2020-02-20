California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,368 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 431.9% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,322,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,658 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

