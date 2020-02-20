California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,100 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Macgeorge David 1,400,000 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

SRG opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

