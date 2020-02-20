ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $61.32 on Monday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $985.01 million, a PE ratio of 3,078.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

