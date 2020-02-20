ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives $71.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.
