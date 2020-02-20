Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives GBX 1,655 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 1,860 ($24.47) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,706.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 990 ($13.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,772 ($23.31).

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

