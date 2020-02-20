Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $31.12 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,226,000 after acquiring an additional 582,928 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,873,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

