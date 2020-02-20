Brokerages Set Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) PT at GBX 1,350

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

In other Accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown acquired 198,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 390 ($5.13) per share, for a total transaction of £772,200 ($1,015,785.32). Also, insider Bill Russell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($90,765.59).

Accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 570 ($7.50) on Monday. Accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,140 ($15.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 656.21. The company has a market cap of $155.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

