OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

OceanaGold Corp (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lowered OceanaGold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

